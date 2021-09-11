When is Sherlock Holmes 3 coming? Robert Downey Jr. finally has time

Robert Downey Jr., where is Sherlock Holmes 3? Sherlock Holmes 2: Game in the Shadows was released in cinemas almost ten years ago. It was winter 2011. The action thriller then filled the Harry Potter hole in December, the fast-paced style showed no signs of wear and tear, nothing stood in the way of a continuation.

According to Marvel: the agonizing wait for Sherlock Holmes 3 and the reasons for it

This pause is agonizing because Sherlock Holmes keeps putting off us who are waiting for more. We all know this one person with whom we meet and who then repeatedly cancels the meeting for mysterious reasons. Sherlock Holmes 3 (you can save the movie here) is that person. Sherlock Holmes 3 is ghosting us.

The Facts: What We Know About Sherlock Holmes 3

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are available for their roles as Holmes and Watson.

are available for their roles as Holmes and Watson. A script already exists.

already exists. Last was the Start from December 2020 to December 2021 postponed.

postponed. Shooting is not yet underway, which is why Theatrical release currently open is.

Sherlock Holmes 3-Blocker Marvel: Robert Downey Jr. was too busy

Part 2 grossed a very solid $ 545.4. Solid for the conditions at the time, because the MCU hasn’t churned out billions of hits Out. That brings us to the problem, because a large part of the now excruciatingly long break is due to this Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Iron Man 1 earned Robert Downey Jr. the role as Sherlock Holmes. His flippant detective is basically something more introverted version of Tony Stark. RDJ has found his style: eccentric, highly intelligent, cynical hero.

Iron Man created Sherlock, it also prevented further connections to the series. Robert Downey Jr.’s role in the MCU became more complex, he formed the heart of the Avengers and will continue to do so into 2019. This job takes time.

Between 2011 (Sherlock 2) and 2019 (Avengers 4: Endgame), Robert Downey Jr. played in exactly one non-MCU movie a bigger role: the judge: right or honor from 2014, who does not remember.

After Avengers 4: What’s Keeping Robert Downey Jr. from Sherlock 3?

RDJ left the MCU almost 2 years ago. Clear the way for Sherlock 3, we might think. That is also true. Of the performers who have matured to become top stars finally wants to take time for new projects, he says. We’ll see him first in The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle, his first blockbuster without Marvel involvement since, yes since Sherlock 2.

And look, it’s doing in the first months after Endgame finally something in terms of Sherlock Holmes 3.

It is that first signs of life in years in autumn 2019. I remember how excited I was: Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr. should return to their traditional roles, with only a new director replacing busy Guy Ritchie, Rocket Man maker Dexter Fletcher. Targeted theatrical release: December 22, 2021. So exactly 10 years after the last film. It would have been too good.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is coming. Certainly. Sometime.

It all fit together too. But then Corona came and nipped all optimism in the bud, like Digital spy reported. Director Dexter Fletcher can only say about the problems that currently affect all film productions: It’s complicated.

Is that it now for Sherlock Holmes 3? Can the series come up again? Nothing is lost yet. The project is just on hold. Sherlock Holmes is one of the most famous pop culture characters in the world, she is ideal for blockbusters.

With Robert Downey Jr. she has one of the most famous film faces at the moment. This series will continue. Sometime.

