Stars and starlets come and go, as the saying goes. Cameron Diaz, for example, was one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood in the 1990s and 2000s. Combined, her films grossed so much money that she was one of the top 10 box office magnets. In 2013, she was the highest paid actress over 40 in the United States.

But then after the films “Annie” and “Sex Tape” in 2014 it suddenly came to an end. Since then, the blonde icon has not only made no more films, but has almost completely disappeared from the public eye. We found out what happened to Cameron Diaz once.

Fast rise to the movie star

Cameron Diaz started her career at the age of 16. At that time she started as a model. But a career as an actress was in the foreground for her right from the start. Her ambition led to her making her film debut in a big blockbuster. In 1994 she stood in front of the camera with Jim Carrey for “The Mask”.

In 1998 she shone in the rough comedy “Crazy About Mary”. Diaz played the title character Mary, for whom several men vie with drastic measures. She was so charming that the film became a hit and she received a Golden Globe nomination for it. After that, Hollywood could not be imagined without her. With her role in the two “Charlie’s Angels” films and as Princess Fiona in the “Shrek” series, she became one of the most successful actresses of the 2000s.



Cameron Diaz in “Crazy About Mary”

From film star to author

Even so, Cameron Diaz has been officially retired since 2014. She literally disappeared from the Hollywood scene from one day to the next. But that does not mean that it no longer appears. Since then, Diaz has devoted himself to a career as an author.

In 2013 she published the “Body Book”. In the health and nutrition guide, Diaz not only deals with basic fitness, but also deals with the effects that a healthy, conscious approach to one’s own body can have on personal happiness. The book became a New York Times bestseller. The “Longevity Book” followed in 2016. Among other things, it criticizes the Hollywood ideals of beauty.











Shaping life yourself

Cameron Diaz justified the end of her acting career simply by saying that after 20 years in film she had spent enough time in front of the camera and in public. In several interviews since then, she has stated that she is happy with the decision. She enjoys regained privacy and the opportunity to do other things. She creates her own life.

Marital happiness and new projects

In addition, Cameron Diaz has been happily married for several years. In 2015 she married Benji Madden, the guitarist of the band “Good Charlotte”. Only recently they both admitted their ongoing love publicly on Instagram.

Other than that, she’s obviously not lacking the spotlight a bit. It is therefore not known exactly what Cameron Diaz is doing today. However, she let it be known that she is currently again intensively concerned with the topics of body and wellness and is thinking about business models in this area. She can also imagine getting involved in the fashion business.

So it doesn’t look like there will be a return to the big screen anytime soon. In one form or another we will certainly hear from Cameron Diaz.

