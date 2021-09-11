Too sick for the Golden Globes

January 06, 2020 – 3:12 pm clock

Actor Christian Bale was unable to attend the Golden Globe Awards as planned because he is laid flat with severe flu. He wasn’t the only one.

Christian Bale (45) was nominated for a Golden Globe for best leading actor in the film ‘Le Mans 66 – Against Every Chance’. But even before the event it became clear: The multi-award-winning actor would not be able to appear because he had caught a bad flu.

Christian Bale and Octavia Spencer suffer

Insiders told Variety that the British-born who currently lives in Los Angeles contracted the flu while on vacation with his family, although it is not known where the Bales went to relax. So Christian had to cancel his participation in the Golden Globes 2020 – as did his colleague Octavia Spencer (47), who was not nominated for a prize, but invited. She got it too. Since she was flat with the flu, she posted a picture of her wig on Instagram and explained why she would not be able to go to the Beverly Hilton.







Russell Crowe had more important things to do

Russell Crowe (55) was also not there – not because he was afraid of the spiteful jokes by the presenter Ricky Gervais (58), but because he was in Australia to protect his family from the devastating fires that had been going on for some time Romping for weeks down under. Russell was awarded a Globe for his role in The Loudest Voice in the Room. His colleague Jennifer Aniston, 50, read his acceptance speech, which focused on the fires: “We need to adapt our behavior to science, convert our workforce to renewable energies and respect our planet as the unique and incredible place it is. “