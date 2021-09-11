Tom Cruise: Actor sells luxury ranch in the US – here are all the pictures

Tom Cruise fans have known his noble estate in Telluride in the US state of Colorado for years: After all, the action superstar gave talk show host Oprah Winfrey a TV interview there in 2008. Cruise’s 129.5 hectare property is now for sale through the brokerage firm Sotheby’s International Realty. (Also Read: This Is How Stunning Was Sean Connery’s Own James Bond Mansion)

Tom Cruise Ranch: Luxury Mountain Location

“The stately property, the result of years of planning and visions, is located on the edge of a steep slope with a breathtaking view of the alpine surroundings,” says the broker company’s website. The property offers a lot of privacy in the midst of “untouched nature and extensive mountain panoramas” and invites you to relax in the open air, the description continues. (Read Here: These Ten Netflix Movies Are Oscar Nominated)

More details on Tom Cruise’s villa

But not only the panorama is impressive, the villa also offers all kinds of amenities: It has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a games room with billiards and table football as well as a piano, its own fitness room, two fireplaces, a garage for three cars and one Terrace.

A room with a pool table and piano is also part of the property, as is a guest house.





There is also enough space for guests: the property has a living space of 11,512 square meters, 10,000 square meters fall on the main house. Cruises Domizil also has a guest house with three additional bedrooms.

The noble dwelling was built mostly from bleached cedar wood and stones from the region. (Also interesting: This is what Pierce Brosnan’s $ 100 million beach house looks like)

That’s how much Tom Cruise’s estate costs

If you want to live like the “Mission Impossible” star, you have to dig deep into your pocket. The property is for sale at a price of $ 39.5 million.

According to Vanity Fair, Cruise began planning the Colorado property more than 30 years ago and completed it in 1994. In 2014 he put it up for sale – at that time for a price of 59 million dollars (the equivalent of around 49.4 million euros).

