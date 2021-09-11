Through the years with Adam Sandler

When it comes to comedy stars, there is no getting around Adam Sandler. He played in several comedies and is one of the most famous actors in the world. We look back at the beginning of his career.

Adam Sandler: The beginning of his career

Adam Sandler was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1966 to Judith and Stanley Sandler. His family moved to New Hampshire when he was six. There he graduated from Manchester Central High School and later the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University (1988).

Three years later he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from New York University. From then on he got smaller roles in series like “The Bill Cosby Show”. He was also discovered for “Saturday Night Live”, in which he was an actor until 1996.









Adam Sandler’s first major film role was in “Billy Madison – A Chaot To Fall In Love” (1995). Knew? Not only did he play the lead role, but he also helped write the script.

After that, things went uphill for the actor and he appeared in a number of films. Adam Sandler became a slapstick comedy favorite in the 1990s. In the early 200s, however, he also tried more serious films. You can find out more about this in our picture gallery.