Those were the funniest moments of the series stars in 2020

Recently, a somewhat naive Katherine Heigl caused a sensation with a video: The “Grey’s Anatomy” star was not aware of the lewd message Harry Styles’ song “Watermelon Sugar” really contained. Not the only moment in which we were able to laugh heartily with popular series stars in 2020. We will remember these funny actions for a long time to come!

Katherine Heigl laughs often and happily – also at herself. (Image: Getty Images)

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Katherine Heigl ignores lewd undertones

The clip that actress Katherine Heigl posted on her Instagram account is just cute. It shows: her husband and two daughters, who stand in front of a huge screen and dance to the music video “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles.

The actress only became aware of the ambiguity of the song when a user commented on the clip on the Instagram account “Comments By Celebs” as follows: “The song is about cunnilingus, but the children don’t have to know that.” The actress replied: “The children ?? !! What about me ?? !!” It never occurred to her that the song could be about oral sex.

In the video for the song, singer Harry Styles can be seen with a whole crowd of women and men on a sunny beach. Obviously, the party community is very fond of each other and actually bites, pats and sucks the fruit in a way that is difficult to explain in terms of sheer delight in the refreshing taste.

She and Harry would obviously use different adjectives to describe the same experience, Katherine Heigl joked on – and thus not only proved a lot of humor, but also had something in common with her “Grey’s Anatomy” character Izzie Stevens: the most romantic doctor in the hospital series probably also be blinded by the good mood melody – and ignored the suggestive message.

“Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa with a funny advertising clip

Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo in the hit series “Game of Thrones”. (Image: ddp)







With his commercial for the Super Bowl finale, actor Jason Momoa created what is probably the toughest 60 seconds that “Game of Thrones” fans have ever had to experience with him. And in view of the drama in the fantasy series “Game of Thrones” that means something. The tears of the audience in the following clip do not rise out of emotion, but with laughter in the eyes. Because in it the actor transforms from his usual Hulk to a 08/15 male format and shows himself spindly with a bald head. Some fans will not get this picture out of their heads so quickly:

“Game of Thrones”: Jason Momoa steeled his body for the role of Khal Drogo

Strange grimace from “Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara

Her role as a spirited wife and mother in the comedy series “Modern Family” made Sofía Vergara the highest paid TV actress in the world. The actress proved that her humor does not suffer from her fame in August when she appeared on the show “America’s Got Talent”, where she was on the jury in season 15. “Can you do that?” She asked – and made a face that actually requires a certain talent:

To date, the Instagram post has been viewed over 3.7 million times and commented on thousands of times. “To shoot”, some of their fans find the absurd expression on their faces, while other users wonder how the talented actress got this grimace and perhaps still try desperately to recreate it to this day.

“Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey parodies beauty tutorials

As Cersei Lannister, Lena Headey terrifies the Westeros world. In her private life, the actress has a great sense of humor. (Image: ddp)

“Game of Thrones” fans know Lena Headey as a scheming, unscrupulous Cersei Lannister who does not shrink from any heinous act to secure the Iron Throne. In her biggest role to date, the actress had less opportunity to show her humorous side. She does this on her Instagram account. For example with this “beauty tutorial”, in which she shows how it is possible to get a radiant complexion even in lockdown times:

Her recommendation: For that special glow, simply take a large portion of margarine out of the packaging with a spatula and rub it all over your face. This top secret beauty tip can only be topped by the second one that follows in the clip. Headey owes her voluminous mane of hair to the fact that she combs her hair with a hand broom.

