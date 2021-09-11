This is what the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise looks like today

Connor Cruise (26) is the son of the former Hollywood couple Nicole Kidman (53) and Tom Cruise (58)! The actors were married from 1990 to 2001, and to complete their family happiness, they adopted at that time Connor and Isabella Cruise (28). When the son was younger, he often came with Papa Tom at events or even performed as a DJ every now and then. He also tried his luck as an actor. Today Connor lives very withdrawn.

The 26-year-old recently went on a fishing trip in Costa Rica and thought it all rolled into one Instagram-Foto feast. Yellow fins took a bite today “he wrote under the picture, which shows him with a giant tuna that is almost bigger than himself. Connor has meanwhile become a stately man, from the former little curly grimace you can hardly guess anything.

With his followers, however, the picture contribution is anything but good – there is a lot of criticism in the comments. “You have all the money in the world and then you go out there and torture and kill fish. Really great achievement”, or “You are really terrible”, are just two contributions from the angry crowd of followers.

Instagram / theconnorcruise Connor Cruise, 2018 in Florida

Connor Cruise with Papa Tom

Nicole Kidman, Connor, Isabella and Tom Cruise, 1996

