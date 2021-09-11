There has been trouble for years about Scarlett Johansson

April 21, 2020 – 16:23 clock

The colleagues have been fooling each other for years

For years, colleagues Ryan Reynolds (43) and Hugh Jackman (51) have had a public exchange of blows. But why the constant beef? Jackman no longer lets the fans guess and finally admits after all these years in an interview what or better who is the trigger for their funny online argument.

When two people quarrel, the third is happy

A quarrel between colleagues is never nice, but as clever and amusing as Reynolds and Jackman are, it has been the best entertainment for millions of fans for years. Just remember the Ugly Sweater incident from Christmas 2018. The year after that, the Reourkutsche followed, in which actor Jack Gyllenhaal (39) also got involved. The jokes at the expense of others and the insults get better every year. Blake Lively (32), Ryan’s wife, has also fallen victim to his bittersweet humor several times.

Scarlett Johansson is to blame

But who is the reason for this argument? Hugh Jackman can hardly remember himself, but in an interview with the “Daily Beast” it reveals: There is a woman behind it: “How did it all start? It was so long ago now. God, that’s a classic sign for having your argument going on too long if you don’t even know who knows why or how it started, “jokes Jackman. He says of Reynolds: “I met him at ‘Wolverine’, I always cut him down because I’m very close to Scarlett [Johansson] was friends and Scarlett had just married Ryan. So when he was on set I used to say, ‘Hey, you’d better show off your best behavior, buddy. Because I’m watching you. ‘”







So Ryan’s then-wife Scarlett Johansson was the reason, and Jackman started all the trouble. As Jackman explains further, the two gentlemen have repeatedly fooled each other. When Reynolds got his own Marvel movie “Deadpool” it would have gotten worse and worse.

From 2008 to 2011, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were married. © dpa, Peer Grimm

Forging retaliation plans 5 hours a day – that’s enough

Most recently, Ryan Reynolds hit Jackman on Instagram on April 11th. Jackman had made a declaration of love in a post from his wife, with whom he has been in a relationship for 24 years. Reynolds had only said “Hang in there, Deb”. How nice.