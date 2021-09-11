The TV tips for the TV program and the stream highlights on Saturday, September 11th, 2021

SERIES September 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has the best TV tips and streaming highlights for tonight for you. Enjoy a relaxed Saturday evening with our TV recommendations.

“Hirschhausen’s Quiz of People” – 8:15 pm in the first



Tonight you can see the knowledge and game show “Hirschhausen’s Quiz of the People” on ARD. Dr. Today Eckart von Hirschhausen invites his prominent guests and the audience to get to the bottom of topics such as the Paralympics or sleep disorders. The guests include actress Sabine Postel and pop star Vanessa Mai. It is also about the topic of stuttering, for which the stuttering singer Noah Sam Honegger was invited.

“The Giovanni Zarella Show” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



The ZDF has to offer a premiere this evening with “The Giovanni Zarella Show”, because the singer and presenter Giovanni Zarella is making his live show debut. Tonight he welcomes numerous prominent guests, including Andrea Berg, Kerstin Ott, Pietro Lombardi and Sasha, who will also give musical performances. There is also an appearance by the ensemble of the musical “Ku’damm 56”.

“Because they don’t know what’s going to happen” – 8:15 p.m. on RTL



The game show “Because they don’t know what’s happening” is running on RTL today, in which the moderators Barbara Schöneberger, Thomas Gottschalk and Günther Jauch lead through an entertaining evening. The highlight: The three themselves don’t know how the show should go. In the course of the evening, you will find out who will moderate and who will compete against two celebrities in different game rounds.









“Bumblebee” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



Sat.1 is showing the action film “Bumblebee” today, the spin-off of the “Transformers” series. It is about 18-year-old Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld), who is given a run-down VW Beetle for her birthday. The old car turns out to be a surprise because Charlie soon notices that it is repairing itself. When she spots the head of the vehicle with its blue eyes, Charlie realizes that her car is a robot.

“Kitchen Impossible 2020” – 8:15 pm at Vox



Tonight you can see the documentary “Kitchen Impossible 2020” on Vox, in which TV chef Tim Mälzer talks to his colleagues Alexander Wulf, Haya Molcho, Viktoria Fuchs and many others about their lives in the pandemic. For many restaurateurs, the lockdown has been a difficult time that left some of them in financial distress. The contribution also shows private video material from the life of the chefs.

“If love were so easy” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Fun



The romantic comedy “If Love Was That Easy” is airing on Sky Cinema Fun tonight. It’s about Jane (Meryl Streep), who owns a thriving business, has three great grown children, and is on a good relationship. Nevertheless, one evening she ends up in bed with her ex-husband Jake (Alec Baldwin), although she has been divorced from him for 10 years. The first time should not have been the last and the ex-couple gets closer again, which complicates everything.

“Dr. Doogie Kamealoha” Season 1 on Disney +



Disney + started offering the coming-of-age series “Dr. Doogie Kamealoha” Season 1 this week, which is the reboot of “Doogie Howser, MD” from the 80s. The series is about the teenage girl Lahela Kamealoha, who is considered an academic prodigy and graduated from medical school at the age of 14. Now she works as an assistant doctor in a hospital in Hawaii and has to reconcile her life as a teenager and a doctor.

