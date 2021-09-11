That is the secret of his happy marriage to Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and His Elsa: The Secret to Their Happy Marriage

08/11/2021 01:59 PM

Chris Hemsworth is not only a dream man visually, but also real. At least that’s what his wife Elsa Pataky thinks. She seems to be overjoyed with the actor and has now also revealed the secret of her love.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, has been married to the Hollywood star since 2010 and has a daughter India (9) and twins Sacha and Tristan (8) with him.

In an interview, she now revealed how the two keep their love up after all these years of marriage. She told the “Hola” magazine: “We just enjoy that we like the same things, and Chris has a great sense of humor and he knows how to take the seriousness out of some things.”

Parents should be concerned

So Chris always makes her laugh, even when she is angry.

Only recently, Elsa Pataky appealed to all of her friends to think seriously about parenting. The actress recently said in an interview with “Hello!” Magazine: “I always tell my friends: ‘Think long and hard about it before you have children, because children are forever.’”









Elsa Pataky on Chris Hemsworth: “We like to tease”

Born in Spain, Elsa and her husband Chris celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary and couldn’t be happier together. Elsa added: “We work, we have the children, we are surrounded by friends. I couldn’t ask for more. I was absolutely right when I decided that Chris was the man I should spend the rest of my life with. We have a great sense of humor, we like to tease each other. We love to be with our friends. “

Chris Hemsworth drives into the KFC drive in

Elsa Pataky probably also loves Chris’ wonderfully down-to-earth manner. At the beginning of this week, the “Thor” star just stopped at a local KFC branch in the Australian city of Murwillumbah and surprised the workers when he was in his vehicle in front of the drive-through window held. Then the Marvel star ordered $ 73 worth of food – which included a 15-piece chicken fillet bucket. After they handed him his meal, all the staff gathered by the window so that Hemsworth could take a picture with them.

The “Thor” star writes big fan love

Taking selfies with fans is nothing new to the Marvel actor. He is known for his friendly demeanor when dealing with his fans. In the past he has surprised the guests in a restaurant in Sydney and also helped with the lunch distribution at the school, where his children are also enrolled. (Bang / KT)