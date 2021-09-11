Saturday, September 11, 2021
HomeNewsThat is the secret of his happy marriage to Elsa Pataky
News

That is the secret of his happy marriage to Elsa Pataky

By Sonia Gupta
0
50




Chris Hemsworth and His Elsa: The Secret to Their Happy Marriage

Photo: imago / MediaPunch

08/11/2021 01:59 PM

Chris Hemsworth is not only a dream man visually, but also real. At least that’s what his wife Elsa Pataky thinks. She seems to be overjoyed with the actor and has now also revealed the secret of her love.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, has been married to the Hollywood star since 2010 and has a daughter India (9) and twins Sacha and Tristan (8) with him.

In an interview, she now revealed how the two keep their love up after all these years of marriage. She told the “Hola” magazine: “We just enjoy that we like the same things, and Chris has a great sense of humor and he knows how to take the seriousness out of some things.”

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential)



Previous articleNew single “NDA” sheds light on the dark side of fame
Next articleBitcoin official currency in El Salvador
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv