Ten nominations: Biography “Mank” is Oscar favorite

Status: 03/15/2021 4:21 p.m.

The nominations for this year’s Oscars have been announced in Los Angeles. The biopic “Mank” and the road movie “Nomadland” have been nominated for best film. Even productions with German participation can raise their hopes.

With ten nominations, the biography “Mank” is this year’s Oscar favorite. Director David Fincher’s work has been nominated for best film as well as for best director and best music, as announced by the Oscar Academy in Los Angeles. Gary Oldman was also nominated for Best Actor in the film and Amanda Seyfried was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

This is followed by six films, each with six nominations: “The Father”, the drama “Minari – Where We Put Down Roots” about a Korean-American family, the biopic “Judas and the Black Messiah”, the road movie “Nomadland”, “Sound of Metal” and the court thriller “The Trial of the Chicago 7”. Hollywood’s top honors are due to be presented on April 25th.

Deceased actor Boseman nominated posthumously

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) can win a prize for best actress. and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) hope.

In the category for the best leading actor, in addition to Oldman for “Mank”, Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal”, Anthony Hopkins for “The Father”, Steven Yeun for “Minari – Where We Put Roots” and last August with cancer Dead “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman posthumously nominated for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.









The nominations for the best director were also eagerly awaited. Thomas Vinterberg with “Der Rausch”, David Fincher with “Mank”, Lee Isaac Chung with “Minari – Where We Put Down Roots” and the two directors Emerald Fennell with “Promising Young Woman” and Chloé Zhao with “Nomadland” Raise hopes.

Films with German participation are also among the favorites

Films with German participation also have a chance of receiving an award on Oscar night. In the category for the best international feature film, the so-called Foreign Oscar, two of these works have been nominated: The drama “Quo Vadis, Aida?” by the Berlin-based director Jasmila Žbanić and the documentary “Collective – Corruption kills”. Žbanić ‘film goes into the Oscar race for Bosnia-Herzegovina, “Collective – Corruption Kills” for Romania. “Kollektiv”, in which the MDR was involved, is also nominated in the category for best documentary.

Because of the pandemic, the film academy suspended its rules that actually require the candidate films to be shown in cinemas. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars, and the broadcaster ABC, which is broadcasting the ceremony from Los Angeles, which has been postponed by two months to April 25 due to the pandemic, hope that the nominees will be very radiant. Because the interest in the small golden statues decreased significantly during the Corona crisis. The audience for the largely virtual awarding of the Golden Globes in February fell by 64 percent to 6.9 million.