Successful initiative: the long-term unemployed help where others don’t want to

Long-term unemployed people are often difficult to place for a variety of reasons. Two examples of how it can still work.

All those in Austria who are registered as unemployed with the AMS for longer than 365 days (i.e. one year) are considered long-term unemployed. In August 2021 that was just over 75,000 women and men. The number has increased significantly compared to August 2020 (65,547) and August 2019 (47,617).

Social initiatives that enable long-term unemployed people to find their way back to a regular working day through a job project are therefore becoming increasingly important. For example in cemetery maintenance. In Burgenland there has been the …