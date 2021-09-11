Saturday, September 11, 2021
Sofia Vergara (42) is so pretty without make-up

By Vimal Kumar
Who needs makeup to look stunning? At least not this woman. “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara delighted her Instagram fans with a snapshot that apparently shows her at the pool without make-up. As youthful and fresh as the actress looks in this photo, it is hard to believe that she is already 42 years old.

The series wife of ex “-Al Bundy” actor Ed O’Neill writes about the picture: “A little sun before we go to Mexico Lindo today! Have you packed, Reese Witherspoon?” The two actresses are co-stars in the current film “Miss Bodyguard” and are therefore probably on their way to Mexico for professional reasons.




Highest paid TV actress in the world

Vergara plays the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the award-winning TV series “Modern Family” and has already been nominated for an Emmy several times. With an estimated income of $ 37 million last year, the Colombian is currently the highest paid television actress in the world, according to Forbes.

Since December 2014 she is engaged to her fellow actor Joe Manganiello (38, “True Blood”, “Magic Mike”). Vergara has a 20-year-old son from her first marriage.


Vimal Kumar
