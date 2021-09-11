Saturday, September 11, 2021
So hip! Fashion professional Rihanna rocks in a sexy batik look

By Sonia Gupta
Rihanna (32) shows once again how fashion works! The singer loves to experiment with fashion like no other and has proven her skills again and again: She not only attracted numerous looks at various public events with her fancy robes, but has even been successfully designing her own lingerie for several years! In her private life, she often goes for casual fashion – and even manages to be an eye-catcher with a batik look …

The “Rude Boy” interpreter is now splitting a photo Instagramthat gives rise to festival feelings: Then she poses completely casually in an ultra-short, motley batik outfit, to which she combines a matching fishing hat. The musician rounds off her summer look not only with fashionable sunglasses, but also with mint-colored XXL jewelry.

Rihannas Clothing style is extremely popular with her followers. Not only do many of their fans respond with flame emojis to the picture – but also with numerous compliments: “You look so good!”, for example, one user writes enthusiastically and another declares firmly: “Nobody is fooling you!”

