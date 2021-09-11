Smooch photo: Rihanna & A $ AP Rocky on a love vacation in Barbados

After rumors had already spread that RiRi and A $ AP had jetted to Barbados over Christmas, the new couple was photographed for the first time by ambushing paparazzi.

What is going on there?!

In the past few years, fans of Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky noticed that both superstars kept exchanging golden looks and were apparently more than just good friends. In interviews, the singer and rapper have repeatedly denied these claims and are said to have booked a suite in the Big Apple as early as January 2020 and spent a few hours together. “They shared a hotel suite when both were in New York City. However, Rihanna is reluctant to elaborate on the interpersonal relationship as it started right after Hassan. They really enjoy each other’s company and take their time because they are still in their infancy, ”a source told UK magazine The Sun. “She doesn’t care if there is anything serious about Rocky – she’s just single and just having fun.”

But even after those claims, RiRi and A $ AP gave all rumors no time and instead left their fans out in the rain. Only shared photos at events and award shows as well as the collaboration on the video of “Fashion Killa” from 2013 could be brought to heart and hope that they finally stand by their feelings for each other …









Christmas in Barbados

At the end of 2020 it finally seems to have clicked: Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky jetted to Barbados together over the Christmas holidays and have now been photographed for the first time by ambushing paparazzi. They ran hand in hand along the promenade and raced through the water on a jet ski, …

… before both artists went cuddly on a private yacht towards sunset and kissed the other.

Meanwhile, fans are happy about the feelings finally returned by Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky and also hope for a collaboration soon.