Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Burglar was caught!

Will Shawn Mendes (22) and Camila Cabello (24) finally sleep peacefully again? Last month, a burglar got into the house of the two musicians while they were at home. As a result, the perpetrator ran away from the building without stolen property, but with the Canadian-born Mercedes. There was no trace of the offender – until now: He was finally arrested.

That reports now TMZ. In fact, the police could have accidentally caught the intruder. Last Thursday he was up to mischief on another property. When the officers arrested him, they discovered a car key that belonged to the stolen G-Class from Shawn heard. Now the perpetrator is to be convicted of burglary and car theft.

With that the case is finally closed. The police had found the car of the “Treat You Better” interpreter a few days ago. Apparently the burglar got cold feet and parked the luxury sleigh on a side street in Beverly Hills – but without a key. That was now his undoing.

Shawn Mendes in Los Angeles in January 2020

Instagram / camila_cabello Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Singer Shawn Mendes at the Grammy Awards ceremony

