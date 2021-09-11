Reese Witherspoon shows her daughter: The resemblance is amazing!

August 27, 2020 – 10:06 am clock

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter look very similar

Here the relationship cannot be denied: Actress Reese Witherspoon (44) shows her daughter on Instagram. The two women look very similar. Daughter Ava Phillippe (20) has often been compared to her celebrity mother. The new photo clearly shows how much the two really look alike.

Reese Witherspoon and her “Mini me”

“I know she’s my kid, but I’m totally obsessed”: Reese Witherspoon expresses her admiration for daughter Ava. An Instagram snapshot shows the 20-year-old while visiting a restaurant. Her daughter is Reese’s face: the blonde hair, the style of clothing and especially the almost identical face make Ava look like a younger version of her mother. Since Mama Rees has held up well at 44, Ava could easily pass as her doppelganger!







The actress is a mother of three

The actress is a total family man: Reese always shows the outside world how proud she is of her kids. Daughter Ava comes from the first marriage with fellow actor Ryan Phillippe (45), as does their son Deacon Reese Phillippe (16). When the 16-year-old recently composed his first music single, Mama Reese proudly showed her enthusiasm on Instagram. In 2012, Reese became a third mother: Tennessee James (7) is the son of her and husband Jim Toth (50).