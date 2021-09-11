Saturday, September 11, 2021
Red carpet appearance as a couple: Kim Kardashian celebrates Bennifer

By Arjun Sethi
Kim Kardashian (40) is very enthusiastic about this love comeback! After Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (49) went their separate ways since 2004, the two found each other again this year. At the end of July, the couple made their relationship official: Bennifer is back. Now the singer and the actor made their first joint appearance on a red carpet since their reunion – and attracted everyone’s attention, including Kim’s. Reality TV celebrities are now celebrating the love of the two stars on the net!

The pictures by J.Lo and Ben The 40-year-old apparently did not leave a trace on a red carpet in Venice. Shared a photo of the couple turtling Kim in your Instagram-Story and made no secret of how much she missed this sight. “Long live Bennifer”, wrote the Keeping up with the Kardashians star on the photo and posted a red heart emoji.

Indeed Kim isn’t the only celebrity to cheer the musician and Hollywood star’s reunion. Already as Jen and Ben the first a few months ago Instagram-Couple picture shared, some colleagues were loudly happy. Among others, Vanessa Hudgens (32) described the relationship as “legendary”, while rapper Saweetie (27) commented: “You can’t do anything against that!”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 78th Venice Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, July 2021


