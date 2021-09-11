Price losses in Bitcoin, XRP and Polkadot

The market for all digital currencies has a capitalization of 2148 billion US dollars. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 163 billion. Bitcoin leads with a dominance of 40 percent and continues to occupy first place. Annoying: Since yesterday, the cryptocurrencies in the top 10 had to bleed by 4 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



Sales led to a minus of 2.91 percent in the Bitcoin price. The Bitcoin price this morning is $ 45,443.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 854.9 billion (-2.91%)

24h trading volume: 38,834 million US dollars (+ 1.19%)

24h High: $ 46,882.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum price has fallen by 5.55 percent since yesterday. It is currently trading at $ 3,277.11.

Market Cap: $ 385.19 billion (-5.71%)

24h trading volume: $ 25,128 million (-4.51%)

24-Hour High: $ 3,469.51

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course came under pressure and lost 4.8 percent. The current rate is $ 2.44.

Market Cap: $ 78.06 billion (-5.14%)

24h trading volume: $ 5,074 million (-0.34%)

24h high: $ 2.56

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.32 percent. The price of Tether is currently 1.01 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 69.65 billion (+ 0.19%)

24h trading volume: $ 82,627 million (-6.21%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 5.53 percent. The price is currently 407.85 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 62.98 billion (-5.81%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,016 million (-9.1%)

24h high: $ 431.74

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana course had to give way by 4.87 percent. The price is trading at $ 182.72.

Market Cap: $ 53.68 billion (-5.17%)

24h trading volume: 7,488 million US dollars (-39.23%)

24h high: $ 192.08

24-hour low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP price could not hold its level and slipped by over 5.75 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.07 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 49.97 billion (-5.75%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,695 million (+ 2.73%)

24h high: $ 1.14

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



Since yesterday, the Dogecoin course had to lose a good 5.2 percent. This is reflected in a rate of $ 0.24.

Market Cap: $ 31.89 billion (-5.19%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,477 million (-4.88%)

24h high: $ 0.26

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



The crash of the Polkadot course led to a minus of 8.49 percent. Polkadot is trading at $ 29.21.

Market Cap: $ 29.99 billion (-8.95%)

24h trading volume: US $ 2,385 million (+ 6.13%)

24h high: $ 32.16

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



The USD coin price moved sideways by just 0.02 percent over the past 24 hours. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 29.24 billion (+ 0.47%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,127 million (+ 3.23%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Terra course : $ 42.39 ( 32.34 %)

: $ 42.39 ( %) Quant course : $ 385.33 ( 19.88 %)

: $ 385.33 ( %) Avalanche course : $ 51.45 ( 16.14 %)

: $ 51.45 ( %) Elrond course : $ 228.16 ( 14.02 %)

: $ 228.16 ( %) Osmosis course: $ 5.48 ( 8.35 %)

Flop 5

Bitcoin Cash ABC course : $ 231.75 ( -11.55 %)

: $ 231.75 ( %) Telcoin course : $ 0.02 ( -11.71 %)

: $ 0.02 ( %) Arweave course : $ 62.73 ( -13.02 %)

: $ 62.73 ( %) Fantom course : $ 1.51 ( -13.11 %)

: $ 1.51 ( %) ICON course: $ 1.74 ( -14.06 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 11, 2021 at 7:01 am.