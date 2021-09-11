“Never again sex with your ex” from Saturday on ZDFneo: Film by Nicholas Stoller as a repeat online and on TV

On September 11th, 2021 (Saturday), ZDFneo showed the film “Never again sex with my ex” by Nicholas Stoller on TV. When and where the feature film will be shown again, whether only online or also on traditional television, you can find out here at news.de.

The film "Never again sex with your ex" was shown on television on Saturday (September 11th, 2021). You missed Nicholas Stoller's film on TV at 8:15 pm, but you definitely want to see "Never Again Sex With Your Ex"? Here could the ZDFneo-Media library will be useful. This offers numerous TV contributions online as video on demand to stream – also and especially after the respective broadcast on television.









“Never again sex with your ex” on TV: that’s what comedy is about

After his girlfriend, actress Sarah Marshall, breaks up with him, Peter is heartbroken. To distract himself, he goes to a luxury resort in Hawaii. Unfortunately, he meets Sarah there, who is on vacation with her new boyfriend, British rock star Aldous Snow. The receptionist Rachel takes on Peters and changes his view of the previous relationship. (Source: ZDFneo, transmitted by FUNKE program guides)

All information and actors in “Never again sex with your ex” at a glance

at: ZDFneo

from: Nicholas Stoller

With: Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand, Bill Hader, Paul Rudd, Maria Thayer, Liz Cackowski, Jack McBrayer, Branscombe Richmond, Carla Gallo, Jason Bateman, William Baldwin, Taylor Wily, Brittany Ross, Ahna O’Reilly , Gedde Watanabe, Jonah Hill, June Diane Raphael, Da’Vone McDonald, Kirk Fox, Cynthia Lamontagne, Peter Salett, Peter Lewis, Steve Landesberg, Billy Bush, Murray Miller and Kala Alexander

script: Jason Segel

camera: Russ T. Alsobrook

music Lyle Workman

genre: Humor and romance / love

Year of production: 2008

FSK: Approved from 12 years of age

Original title: “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

In HD: Yes

