Natalie Portman in new Apple miniseries – fernsehserien.de

The miniseries is set in Baltimore in the 1960s. An unsolved murder case there has had an unexpected impact on the life of the housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman). As an investigative journalist, she reinvents her life and is also on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong) at the same time. The hard-working woman tries several jobs to reconcile her role as a mother and activism for the civil rights movement.

“Lady In The Lake” is developed by Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”) together with Dre Ryan (“The Man in the High Castle”). Har’el will also write the script for the pilot episode. Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America are responsible as production studios.









Natalie Portman won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2011 for her leading role in the ballet thriller “Black Swan”. Her best-known films also include “V for Vendetta”, “Jackie: The First Lady”, “The Queen’s Sister” and the “Star Wars” prequels. Portman will soon be seen again in her Marvel role as Jane Foster in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Lupita Nyong’o is also a veteran of the “Star Wars” and Marvel universes. In “Black Panther” she played the spy Nakia and in the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy she was seen as Maz Kanata – albeit in the form of a motion capture figure. In the animated series “Star Wars: The Forces of Fate” she gave the “Pirate Queen” her voice again. Nyong’o will soon also be seen in the HBO Max film adaptation of the novel “Americanah”.