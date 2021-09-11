“Mission: Impossible”: Cast grows: Tom Cruise gets new players – culture

Tom Cruise at the end of November 2020 while shooting “M: I 7” in Piazza Venezia in Rome. Photo: imago images / Insidefoto / Samantha Zucchi

The seventh part of the agent film series “Mission: Impossible” should already be in the can and the eighth in the works – but the pandemic has delayed everything. The line-up is also changing.







Stuttgart – The agent Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, has long since become serious competition for James Bond. Cruise and the director Christopher McQuarrie are currently in the middle of the production of the seventh part of the film series “Mission: Impossible”. And the list of actors involved is getting longer and longer.

The regular cast includes Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett and Henry Czerny, plus the newcomers Pom Klementieff (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Hayley Atwell (“Captain America: The First Avenger”), Shea Whigham (“Perry Mason”) and Esai Morales (“Titans”). He stepped in as the villain for Nicholas Hoult in 2020 when filming had to be interrupted due to the corona pandemic. This is reported by the US industry magazine “Variety”.

Little is known about some roles

McQuarrie, who has already shot “M: I5” and “M: I6”, recently announced a few more names on Instagram: Cary Elwes (“Stranger Things”), Indira Varma (“Game of Thrones “), Rob Delaney (” Catastrophe “), Charles Parnell (” The Last Ship “) and Mark Gatiss (” Sherlock “). Separately, the Paramount film studio announced that Greg Tarzan Davis (“Top Gun: Maverick”) will also be featured in the film.

Little is known about some roles. McQuarrie posted a photo of Delaney wearing a military uniform on Instagram. All photos have the hashtag “# MI7MI8,” which suggests that the actors will also be seen in the eighth “Mission: Impossible” film – which Paramount has not yet confirmed.

The schedule is mixed up

The seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” films were actually supposed to be shot in parallel, but the pandemic is causing problems here too: Because “Top Gun: Maverick” has been postponed from 2020 to July 2021, Cruise now has to take his time to do a little publicity for it. Nevertheless, “M: I-7” is scheduled to start in November 2021 and “M: I-8” in November 2022.







In December 2020, Cruis hit the headlines when the British tabloid “The Sun” published an audio recording of him. He could then be heard yelling at Cruise Crew members during the “Mission: Impossible 7” shoot for apparently not complying with COVID-19 production regulations.