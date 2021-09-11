Mega trailer with the biggest Netflix blockbusters in 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
Netflix presents a big movie every week this year. It all started with Pieces of a Woman. Next we can look forward to action and science fiction. There are also thrillers and dramas, romcoms and comedies, westerns and of course superhero films. A mega trailer revealed the gigantic array.

Mega Netflix trailer: Even Leonardo DiCaprio is there

The biggest highlights include Zack Snyder’s zombie film Army of the Dead and the action-packed Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. At the very end there is even a brief glimpse into Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Netflix 2021 Film Preview – Trailer (English) HD




Here you can find a list of all the major Netflix blockbusters that are set to be released in 2021.

The list doesn’t just include films originally developed by Netflix. There are also exciting purchases to be found, such as Malcolm & Marie with Zendaya and John David Washington. The Woman in the Window, a holdover from the Fox era, was originally intended to be in theaters. Now the thriller with Amy Adams starts on Netflix.

Sonia Gupta
