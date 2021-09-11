Saturday, September 11, 2021
Massive leg muscles! The Rock (49) blows fans with gym pic

By Sonia Gupta
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) doesn’t do things by halves! Especially not when it comes to his fitness – the actor regularly pushes himself to his limits on this subject and records the results photographically – much to the delight of his fans. In October last year, he announced that he would even train at night to be at his best for his new role. The ex-wrestler apparently still sticks to this routine: Dwayne impresses on the net with massive leg muscles!

For his villain role in the DC comic adaptation “Black Adam”, which is slated for release in US cinemas at the end of July 2022, the family man pulls out all the stops. “I’ve worked extremely hard on diet, exercise, and conditioning unlike any other role in my entire career.”he comments on the muscle picture Instagram. He is currently in the process of filming the “champion scenes” in which he has to show his bare torso.

The 48-year-old’s legs are so well trained in the picture that his fans are speechless. Except for heart flames and muscle emojis, there is hardly any text in the comments. The few users who can still find their language praise Dwayne’s training success with shouts like “Big fan, sir” or: “You are the master!”. An impressed user notes that you need a range finder to measure these mountains of muscles.




