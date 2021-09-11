Machine Gun Kelly extends its claws – hands off MY Megan! – People

One hotter than the other!

Since Megan Fox (35) and rocker Machine Gun Kelly (31) made their love public last summer, they can’t keep their hands off each other. THAT was only seen very clearly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards recently.

On the red carpet, Kelly clung to the bright pink buttocks of his loved ones, following the motto: hands off, my baby belongs to me!





Yeah ok, we got it! Megan is with you …Photo: Getty Images for iHeartMedia



They love to show how infatuated the two are with each other. Just a few days ago, Machine Gun Kelly announced an important milestone in the couple’s relationship on Instagram: “A year ago today, she said ‘I love you’ for the first time.”









On top of that. As a proof of her love, Megan gave the musician a necklace with a vial of her blood on it, as a reminder of her when she has to travel for a long time on business.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kelly said, “Well, she left town to make a movie. That was something really new in our relationship. I didn’t have a passport, so she went to Bulgaria on her own – and I freaked out and thought, ‘You’re going to go away and I can’t even visit you there.’ Some people give their partner a handkerchief or whatever. She gave me her DNA. “

By the way, the couple believe in a cosmic connection when it comes to their love. According to Megan, the two sprang from one soul and a so-called twin soul. On a podcast in July 2020 when their love was still fresh, Megan said:

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin soul arises as soon as a soul has ascended so high that it is divided into two different bodies at the same time. So we are actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him that almost immediately because I felt it right away. “

Now, because of all the love magic, don’t lose your grip on the ground!