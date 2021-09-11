Lonely times: Keith Urban is at Nicole Kidman’s side

She often felt lonely! The actress Nicole Kidman (53) has been a renowned Hollywood star for 30 years. With her roles in “Moulin Rouge!” or “The Others” convinced them several times on the big screen. Despite her successful career, her work as an actress was not all glamorous. Well spoke Nicole open to the dark side of the acting world – her husband Keith Urban (53) has always been a great support to her!

For 14 years Nicole and Keith already married and going through thick and thin together! “As an actor, you are told ‘Explore every facet of emotions and psychology. And now come back to your real life and be totally normal,'” the Oscar winner said Glamor UK. After that, she often felt lonely. She is all the more grateful for her loving husband Keiththat you can lean on and trust at any time. She knows that it is not natural to always have someone next to you when you feel lonely.

Nicole also emphasized that it is important to find a certain balance in everyday life. In addition to the happy relationship with Keith she finds her center in sport and in her role as a caring mother. In total, she is the mother of four children: With ex-husband Tom Cruise (58), she adopted two offspring. Two more daughters were born in their current marriage.

Nicole Kidman, January 2020

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2017 Academy Awards

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise with their adopted children Connor and Isabella, 1996

