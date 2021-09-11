Ku / h) rios! Tom Cruise causes cow collapse with his stunt

Tom Cruise makes the impossible possible. While shooting a film in Great Britain, the actor jumped from a plane and parachuted to a field. Before that, strange scenes occurred.

Mission impossible? Not with Tom Cruise. During the shooting of the seventh part of his action film series, rows of cows are said to have tipped out of the mountain pines because the actor was doing a stunt. The British newspaper “The Sun” reports what sounds so flippant here. According to this, a whole herd of cows should have fallen over in confusion because a drone defense system had to be used for safety reasons – and the frequency apparently led to problems with the animals.

Tom Cruise parachuted into a field in the Lake District, a region in northwest England, during the stunt. In the video you can see how the 59-year-old sailed towards the ground.









“The technology was very strong”

According to the British media report, a so-called drone scrambler had previously been used. A witness told the newspaper: “A high-frequency noise was used to prevent drones from flying near Tom Cruise during the parachute jumps, but the technology was very powerful and caused a whole herd of cows to fall over”.

Given the many setbacks that the production of “Mission Impossible 7” has experienced so far, the high security standards with which the protection of Tom Cruise should be guaranteed is not surprising. With the help of the defense system, the sky was kept clear so that the film star, known for his independently performed stunts, could sail through the air without any problems. Apparently the cow collapse was short-lived. After the background noise was switched off, the grazing four-legged friends were also back to their senses – and trotted across the English field as if nothing had happened.