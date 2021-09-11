Saturday, September 11, 2021
Kim Kardashian: Kanye “regrets” his behavior

By Arjun Sethi
RTL.de>feeds>

September 03, 2021 – 10:30 am clock

Kanye West reportedly “hurt” his wife Kim Kardashian quite a bit during their marriage.

The reality actress filed for divorce from her ex in February after seven years of marriage. As is now reported, the rapper is said to have brought the barrel to overflow for them with his behavior. “There were things that happened during their marriage that Kanye apologized for. It was hurtful things that upset Kim. Kim had trust issues. That’s one reason their marriage didn’t work,” reveals an insider to People magazine.




The ‘Hurricane’ musician, on the other hand, feels remorse due to his past actions. “There were things that happened in their marriage that Kanye regrets. He wasn’t always the best husband. He knows he hurt Kim. But he will always love her,” explains another confidante. In addition, the 44-year-old is said to have not completely given up hope that the mother of his children will take him back: “Sometimes it seems as if he hopes Kim will change her mind about the divorce.” Kanye still “occasionally” wears his wedding ring.

BANG Showbiz


