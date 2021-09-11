Keanu Reeves is no longer the biggest action star in the franchise

The John Wick range is growing from part to part. What started as an inconspicuous revenge thriller seven years ago has now become one of the spheres Action empire ascended. As a result, numerous big names have joined the adrenaline-charged hustle and bustle in recent years.

Most recently, Halle Berry and martial arts expert Mark Dacascos delighted alongside leading actor Keanu Reeves. As Deadline learned from his sources, the biggest upgrade of the series to date awaits us in the course of John Wick: Chapter 4: Donnie Yen dives into the merciless world of contract killers: inside a.

John Wick 4: Donnie Yen alongside Keanu Reeves

Donnie Yen plays an old friend of the eponymous hit man in John Wick: Chapter 4. More is not yet known about his role. However, Yen’s name alone is enough to know that his casting means one thing above all else: furious fight scenes. He is the greatest action star to date to appear in the John Wick universe.

© Disney Donnie Yen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story







Yen’s career dates back to the 1980s. as Actor, stunt performer and action choreographer first made a name for himself in Hong Kong cinema before he gained international attention in the early 2000s with films such as Hero, Blade II and Shanghai Knights and became a martial arts legend.

In particular, the Ip Man series, which comprises a total of four films, has made a significant contribution to its increasing popularity in the West. His youngest Hollywood appearances took place in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and Disney’s new Mulan film. Now John Wick: Chapter 4 joins the list.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is filmed in Germany, among other places

Filming for the sequel will start in summer. The film is shot in France, Germany and Japan. Thus, in addition to spectacular fights, we can look forward to varied locations. Anyway, director Chad Stahelski has a good knack for getting the maximum amount of atmosphere out of his backdrops.

The trailer for John Wick 3 alone looks extremely stylish:

John Wick 3 – Trailer 3 (German) HD

From an action perspective, Donnie Yen is by far best casting in the John Wick series. A few days ago, however, Chapter 4 provided another one New signing for a stir: Rina Sawayama. The Japanese-British pop singer makes her big Hollywood debut in the sequel. We are excited to see what casting surprise awaits us next.

John Wick: Chapter 4 starts on May 27, 2022 in US cinemas. A local screen release should take place soon.

