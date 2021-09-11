Katy Perry is sued by an Australian designer!

Saturday, September 11, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
An exciting twist in this court case! A fashion designer filed a lawsuit against US artist Katy Perry (36) last year. The Australian accuses the singer of violating trademark rights. Katy had brought clothes down under her stage name on the market. The problem with this: The fashion designer Katie Jane Taylor has been selling clothing there under her maiden name Katie Perry since 2008.

According to Just Jared the designer has been trying to counter this since October 2019 Katy and their company, Killer Queen LLC. Taylor had her trademark protected twelve years ago. Although the lawyers of the “Roar” interpreter admitted that the two trademarks were very similar, there was no trademark infringement in this case. Instead, the musician’s team has now filed a counterclaim in court. Because, in their opinion, the name of the Australian company is too similar to the name of their client.

They accuse Taylor of deliberately selling their goods under the misleading name – and trying to steal market advantages through the name of the American pop star. The entertainer Katy Perry after all, had already become known in Australia before Taylor officially registered its brand.




