Kate Winslet to Tom Hanks: Were these stars cheated out of their Golden Globe nomination? – Entertainment

Not nominated for a Golden Globe for a change: Tom Hanks and Kate Winslet





An award show is hardly imaginable without these names. Nevertheless, some world stars went empty-handed in the nominations for the Golden Globes 2021.

The joy of many stars has been enormous since their names landed on the official nomination list for this year’s Golden Globes. But while Taraji P. Henson (50) and Sarah Jessica Parker (55, “Hidden Figures”) were reading the list on February 3rd, many film and series fans and probably some celebrities were amazed. Productions and actors that were believed to be favorites of the Golden Globes in advance did not even make it to a nomination. Here are the most surprising “snubs” for the award ceremony on February 28th.

The big loser: Spike Lee

A nomination for Spike Lee (63) and his film “Da 5 Bloods” seemed to be mandatory in several categories. In fact, the Vietnam drama was not nominated for a single Golden Globe. Neither the film itself, Lee as director, the late Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020) as best supporting actor or Delroy Lindo (68) as best leading actor. Lee has not yet commented on this four-fold low.









Even in the series categories, one name is surprisingly completely absent. On Netflix, “Bridgerton” was proclaimed the most successful series of all time. In the Golden Globes, however, Shonda Rhime’s historical drama is completely absent. Consolation for the streaming service: “The Crown” and “Ozark” alone have ten nominations.

World stars go away empty-handed

The names of the individual stars who will watch this year’s Golden Globe ceremony without a prepared acceptance speech could hardly be more sonorous. For example Meryl Streep (71), usually an absolute award magnet. But for her part in the nominated musical “The Prom” she went as empty as Tom Hanks (64) for “News of the World”. So he will be able to fully concentrate on keeping his fingers crossed for his German co-star Helena Zengel (12), who is nominated as best supporting actress.







Four-time Globe winner Kate Winslet (45) also looks into the tube. In advance, thanks to her part in the relationship drama “Ammonite”, she was given good chances. The Italian film legend Sophia Loren (86), who made a name for herself with the Netflix drama “The Life Ahead”, should also be annoyed. George Clooney (59) was actually hoping for a nomination because of the film “The Midnight Sky”, Zendaya (24) for her haunting performance in “Malcolm & Marie”. But neither of the stars was nominated this year.