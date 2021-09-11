Julia Roberts becomes great-aunt: Emma Roberts is expecting first baby – folks

Baby news from Hollywood!

Emma Roberts is expecting her first child. This is what the magazine reports “UsWeekly“. The 29-year-old shares her offspring happiness with actor Garrett Hedlund (34, “Tron: Legacy”).

This also means that Hollywood’s most beautiful smile will be Julia Roberts (52) great-aunt!

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



Emma is the daughter of Julia’s older brother Eric Roberts (64). The two are very close. She attended her aunt’s film sets as a child. And although Emma’s mother didn’t want her to be an actress, she made her acting debut in Ted Demme’s film “Blow” in 2001.









After Emma Roberts split from her fiancé Evan Peters (33) after seven years, she was first associated with Garrett Hedlund in March 2019. Garrett Hedlund was previously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst (38).





Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund out and about in Los AngelesPhoto: GC Images / Getty Images



And now the Hollywood couple is crowning their love happiness with a baby.