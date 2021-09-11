Johnny Depp summons Elon Musk

Almost five years after the very mediatized court battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard began, a new twist is taking place that no one could have anticipated. Like the magazine Deadline recently reported the pirates of the Caribbean-Star determined to summon Elon Musk.

Musk is supposed to relieve Depp

Johnny Depp hopes by bringing the boss of Tesla and SpaceX to court to prove that he has never been violent towards Amber Heard. But that’s not all: the 57-year-old actor accuses Elon Musk of having had an extramarital relationship with his ex-wife while Depp and Heard were still married.

As a result, the South African billionaire is required to “disclose all information exchanges between himself and Ms. Heard regarding Mr. Depp,” as well as “all allegations of physical or domestic violence made by Mr. Depp or Ms. Heard.” The subpoena allegedly includes a total of 24 inquiries.

Musk has yet to answer, but he has denied the actor’s allegations many times in the past. In July 2020, Musk told the New York Times:

When Amber was married to Johnny, I certainly didn’t have a relationship with her. That is totally inaccurate.

The second richest man in the world – after Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon – makes it clear that his relationship with Amber Heard only started a month after the divorce was filed.









He also advises Amber and Johnny to “bury the hatchet and turn a new page in their lives”. But Musk insists on challenging the chameleon of American cinema and adds mischievously:

If Johnny wants a cage fight, let me know!

The war between Depp and Heard continues

It all started in 2016 when Amber Heard filed for divorce and accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence to the press, including showing photos. His defense strategy is then weakened when he tries to hide text messages and an incriminating audio message from the judiciary.

In 2018 everything takes a turn when the pirates of the Caribbean– Actor Amber Heard, in turn, accused of domestic violence. To do this, he publishes a photo of his swollen face and gets his ex-wife to admit to having hit him.

Defamation lawsuit against the Sun

In 2020 Johnny Depp will take legal action against the British tabloid The Sun who dubbed him in an article as a “woman thug”. In the courtroom, revelations really get going.

Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard in particular of defecating in her marriage bed. The testimony of a long-time domestic servant Johnny Depps then also incriminates the actress. Despite the intervention of Vanessa Paradis in his favor, the actor who played Jack Sparrow lost his defamation process on November 2, 2020.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, he was kicked out of the shooting of the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Johnny Depp decides to appeal. The new process is scheduled to take place in March 2021.