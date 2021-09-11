Johnny Depp and Alec Baldwin discuss their divorces

The marriage between Johnny Depp and his ex Amber Heard was divorced in 2016, but the War of the Roses is still going on. Alec Baldwin, on the other hand, has fortunately long been through this unpleasant process with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Breakups are not easy for all parties

The couple’s divorce was almost 20 years ago and, according to Kim Basinger, the former partners now understand each other again, but this has not always been the case.

They now want to share the knowledge that Depp and Baldwin gained through their divorces in a book, and one thing is particularly important to the men: They finally want to put an end to the cliché that it is only women who are among the men Suffering from breakups.

Actors become writers

The Hollywood stars slip into the role of writers and participate in the book by fellow actor Greg Ellis, who is also divorced.









So Baldwin has his part in the preface of The Respondent contributed during the pirates of the Caribbean-Star formulated the introduction of the work. The title itself refers to the defendants in the divorce process, who are usually the husbands.

Put an end to injustice

With his work, which is due to be published this summer, Greg Ellis would like to present the role of men in divorce and address their point of view. According to the, he thinks that two world-famous stars are joining his work Daily Mail Great:

Unfortunately, so many people think that we celebrities don’t feel the pain of separation and just put away the suffering we experience through family law. When I found out about Johnny Depp’s trial, I didn’t hesitate to support him.

He also criticizes the legal system, which he suspects works against husbands and for wives and mothers. He therefore appeals to society: