Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: They were the eye-catchers on the red carpet

They were the eye-catchers on the red carpet

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their red carpet debut in Venice after the love revival – she with an extremely wide neckline.

As if US star Jennifer Lopez (52, “On the Floor”) and her old new lover, Oscar winner Ben Affleck (49, “Argo”), were not already exciting enough at their first red carpet appearance after the love revival she also in a breathtaking outfit. For the premiere of Affleck’s film “The Last Duel” on Friday at the Venice Film Festival, Lopez wore a white mermaid-style dress with an extremely wide neckline.









The couple posed with co-stars Matt Damon, 50, and Jodie Comer, 28, and director Ridley Scott, 83, at the world premiere of their historical drama, a true tale of betrayal and revenge set in 14th century France .

Bennifer of the 2000s



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – dubbed Bennifer by the press – were a couple in the early 2000s and even engaged. But they each married a different person.

Lopez was married to musician Marc Anthony (52) from 2004 to 2014. Their twins were born in 2008; the separation took place in 2011. Affleck and his wife (2005-2018) Jennifer Garner (49) were long considered a Hollywood dream couple. They had three children; the day after their tenth wedding anniversary, they announced the separation in 2015.

The first rumors of a love comeback came up in spring 2021.

