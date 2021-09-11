Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: “They kissed in the gym” – people

They came into the gym separately, but it really went off together inside!

In Miami, Jennifer Lopez (51) and Ben Affleck (48) are really getting going. First the former dream couple went underground together in a luxury villa rented by Lopez, then the beautiful Hollywood bodies were trained.

On Monday, the two of them drove up to a fitness studio in Miami in different cars, so they wanted to avoid the hustle and bustle that always arises when you see BENNIFER together somewhere.

No wonder, it’s also the love sensation of the year! Imagine spotting Ben and Jen TOGETHER in a gym …

Of course, everyone inside looked to see what they were doing when they were doing sports. And not only the beads of sweat seem to have flown quite well, but also the sparks.

“You looked totally in love,” reported an eyewitness to the American “In Touch”. “They are clearly picking up where they left off years ago in their relationship.”

Lopez and Affleck are said to have trimmed their bodies in the gym for 45 minutes, doing two different workouts with two different trainers. But they still had fun together.

“They even kissed on the floor of the fitness room and teased each other again and again between their sports sessions,” said the eyewitness.

And how are the Jen and Ben games going on now? “They let it go first and plan to meet as often as possible,” an insider told US Weekly. “Before they make it official, a few more talks are needed.”









It is clear and clear that the Hollywood stars, who were previously engaged, have completely fallen in love with each other again, it is said. “But they don’t want to put themselves under pressure.”