Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant: “Hunger Games” star is expecting her first child

Good news from Hollywood.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child .

She has not yet commented on the youth news.

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the actress on Wednesday (September 8th) for the US magazine “People”. The 31-year-old and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child together. Lawrence himself has not yet commented on the pregnancy.

The Oscar winner and Maroney gave up in a private ceremony on October 2019 Belcourt– I said yes in Newport property. After Lawrence met the New Yorker in 2018, he already asked for her hand in February 2019.

Less than eight months after the engagement, the couple married on the noble Belcourt– Property in Newport, Rhode Island, USA. Around 150 guests attended the celebrations, including absolute top stars such as singer Adele and comedian Amy Schumer.









“ Don’t Look Up “: Jennifer Lawrence is b Ald seen in a star-studded Netflix film

Aside from her private fortune, Lawrence continues to pursue her career. On Wednesday (September 8th) Netflix released a first trailer and several stills for “Don’t Look Up “by director Adam McKay. In addition to the”Silver Linings“Star has a truly record-breaking top lineup.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande and Timothée stood for the science fiction comedy Chalamet in front of the camera. Subscribers to Streaming provider can access the film from Christmas Eve (December 24th), a start in the cinemas is currently also planned.

