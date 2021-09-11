Saturday, September 11, 2021
In the new Thor 4 picture, Chris Hemsworth looks again as if Captain America had stolen his hammer

By Sonia Gupta
We have new party pics from what is currently the coolest shoot in the world, Thor 4: Love and Thunder. The crazy chickens Taika Waititi (director) and Chris Hemsworth (leading actor) pose for something that is of course not meant to be taken seriously Cinema poster in the selfie stick.

Hemsworth writes:

You have the budget for the official Thor 4 poster really stretched, but the message is clear: lots of love and lots of thunder. The album is coming … soon … again.

New Thor 4 picture: what is Chris Hemsworth trying to express with his gaze?

Noticeable: Chris Hemsworth and his extremely saturated facial colors probably want to look serious and epic, but he seems more shocked and / or snubbed, as if someone had his loved one Mjolnir hammer taken away.

His expression is reminiscent of the famous scene in Avengers 2: Age of Ultron, when the hammer actually trembled under Steve Roger’s grip during the party game “Trying to lift the Mjölnir”, whereupon Thor’s smile froze. The circle of the “worthy” has grown steadily in recent years and will include Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) after Thor 4.




Thor in the hammer scene

Probably Hemsworth’s moderate facial features are just a little derailed. Weird pictures like this reach us regularly, the Thor 4 shoot is in a good mood, those involved have the time of their lives and so does Chris Hemsworth.

At the May 5, 2022 Thor 4 launches in cinemas.

Podcast For Marvel Fans: Is WandaVision Better Than The MCU Movies?

The Marvel series WandaVision was discussed as long and intensively as hardly any other project from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This episode of Stream Flurry is all about the special features of the series.

What makes WandaVision different from other Marvel projects? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the 9 episode series with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany? And is it maybe even better than the films from the MCU?

