In the new Thor 4 picture, Chris Hemsworth looks again as if Captain America had stolen his hammer

We have new party pics from what is currently the coolest shoot in the world, Thor 4: Love and Thunder. The crazy chickens Taika Waititi (director) and Chris Hemsworth (leading actor) pose for something that is of course not meant to be taken seriously Cinema poster in the selfie stick.

Hemsworth writes:

You have the budget for the official Thor 4 poster really stretched, but the message is clear: lots of love and lots of thunder. The album is coming … soon … again.

New Thor 4 picture: what is Chris Hemsworth trying to express with his gaze?

Noticeable: Chris Hemsworth and his extremely saturated facial colors probably want to look serious and epic, but he seems more shocked and / or snubbed, as if someone had his loved one Mjolnir hammer taken away.

His expression is reminiscent of the famous scene in Avengers 2: Age of Ultron, when the hammer actually trembled under Steve Roger’s grip during the party game “Trying to lift the Mjölnir”, whereupon Thor’s smile froze. The circle of the “worthy” has grown steadily in recent years and will include Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) after Thor 4.









© Marvel / Disney / Buzzfeed Thor in the hammer scene

Probably Hemsworth’s moderate facial features are just a little derailed. Weird pictures like this reach us regularly, the Thor 4 shoot is in a good mood, those involved have the time of their lives and so does Chris Hemsworth.

At the May 5, 2022 Thor 4 launches in cinemas.

