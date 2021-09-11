In the action hit, Keanu Reeves surprisingly gets company from a pop star

Keanu Reeves will again shoot through hordes of adversaries in the action sequel John Wick: Chapter 4. We have now learned what one of them could look like. Because recently it was first new face in the hit list occupied, which receives its leaded baptism in John Wick 4. And that comes as a bit of a surprise.

New to the cast of John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves gets company

The newcomer in John Wick 4 is pop star and model Rina Sawayama, who has barely gained any acting experience. Nothing is yet known about the role of the 30-year-old, how Deadline mentioned, but it should not be insignificant. After all, after Keanu Reeves, Sawayama is the one first known actress in the cast of the action film.

Who is Rina Sawayama?

The 30-year-old was born in Japan and moved to the UK with her family at an early age, where she later began her music career. In 2017 she released her first EP and in 2020 her studio album Sawayama followed, which can be found in the lists of the best albums of the year by Guardian, Consequences of Sound and NME.

Rina Sawayama made her first steps as an actress in two episodes of Idris Elba’s Netflix series Turn Up Charlie.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is convinced of the cast:

I am so happy to have Rina with her Feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4 admit. She is an incredible talent that will add so much to the film.

You can watch her appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show here:

Whether there is an opportunity in John Wick 4 for an appearance in Furby costume is left to our prayers …

When is John Wick: Chapter 4 with Keanu Reeves in the cinema?

John Wick 4 is slated to hit theaters in May 2022. Under normal circumstances, the film would have premiered long ago. However, filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keanu Reeves had to finish Matrix 4 beforehand, which is why the fourth adventure of his hit man was postponed by a year.

Reeves is already in Berlin to prepare for John Wick 4. The film is also being shot in France and Japan. It is not yet known whether part 5 will be produced at the same time, as originally planned.

