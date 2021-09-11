Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the MCU? Now someone else is definitely doing it · KINO.de

Disney certainly has big plans after the spectacular Fox deal. Especially the Marvel brands like Wolverine will be back. The question is how?

It was clear early on that Hugh Jackman was a perfect fit for the role of Wolverines. Even after the first X-Men films, no other actor could be imagined for this part. In “Logan – The Wolverine” Jackman played his iconic role one last time, until he finally hung up his claws.

Now the actor reports back, but not to be allowed to play the mutant again. Jackman said much more in an interview on The Daily Beast about the Disney / Fox deal and that he would have loved to appear at the MCU as Wolverine:

“Total. Honestly […] if this deal had come about seven years ago, my reaction would be, ‘Oh Yeah!’ but I knew the time was right for me to leave the party. Not only for me, but also for the character. “

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine under Disney?

For Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine chapter is definitely closed, but he also says that the sequel will satisfy viewers. It is not yet clear who will follow in the footsteps of the Australian actor. But one thing is certain: Under the Disney flag, the film “Logan – The Wolverine” would never have come into the cinemas like this, because it received an FSK-16 rating in this country and was significantly more brutal than the works that Disney did normally released.

For many fans it would have been a spectacle to see Hugh Jackman at the MCU and interact with other superheroes. But what a potential new “Wolverine” film will ultimately look like remains behind closed doors for the time being. We recently described here that the “X-Men” brand could generally use a new start.

Due to the current situation, all the films in the MCU have shifted, which is why priority is given to the projects already planned and not to the “X-Men”. Various Marvel series will also appear on Disney +, which we hope to see soon.

