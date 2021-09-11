Housekeeper accuses her of neglecting her dogs

23 August 2021 – 1:12 pm clock

Did Britney Spears’ four-legged friends jump to death?

It is not getting any quieter for mega-star Britney Spears (39). Most recently, the court hearings about the guardianship of the 39-year-olds by her father, Jamie Spears, caused a lot of media attention. Now Britney herself is being denounced: Her dogs are said to have been in a neglected and critical state of health.

Britney’s housekeeper is unpacking

The housekeeper of the pop star had stated in a statement to the online magazine “TMZ” that the dogs were doing so badly that they were almost dehydrated! That is why she took the animals to an emergency room, where they were given medical care. A dog is said to have been very sick from the start and suffered from painful digestive problems, so Britney should feed him a special food. Instead, according to the housekeeper, the four-legged friends were regularly left with leftovers from the kitchen table. In addition, the dogs are said not to have received any fresh drinking water, which ultimately prompted the singer’s housekeeper to take the dogs to a veterinary clinic.







