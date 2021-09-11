Homecoming: This star replaces Julia Roberts

In 2018, Julia Roberts became a series star for Amazon Prime Video. In season two of “Homecoming” Janelle Monáe now plays the lead role.

“I feel like I’ve won the lottery,” said Oscar winner Julia Roberts (52, “Erin Brockovich”) in autumn 2018 about her leading role in the Amazon series “Homecoming”. But already in January 2019 it was announced that Roberts will no longer be in front of the camera for the planned second season. Exact reasons were not given for this. As an executive producer, she stayed true to the project. In the ten new episodes, actress Janelle Monáe (34, “Hidden Figures – Unrecognized Heroines”) is the focus of the action.

Season two of “Homecoming”: Plot and Cast



In the new episodes, the serial character by Janelle Monáe wakes up in a rowboat in the middle of a lake. But she lacks any memory – she has no idea how she got there, nor does she even know who she is. In search of her identity, she gets to the heart of the Geist-Group, this unconventional wellness facility that is behind the Homecoming program.









While the female lead changes, there is also a reunion with old friends from season one. Stephan James (26, “21 Bridges”) returns as Walter Cruz. After the traumas of the war and his experiences in the homecoming initiative, he tries to build a new life for himself. However, he soon realizes that an even more perfidious version of the program is running – if only he could remember everything.

The role of Audrey Temple, an unnamed subordinate to Geist, is again played by Hong Chau (born 1979, “Downsizing”). She finds herself surprisingly pushed into a position at the top of the corporate hierarchy.

The cast gets top-class reinforcement from Oscar winner Chris Cooper (68, “Adaption – The Orchid Thief”). He embodies Leonard Geist, the eccentric founder of the company. Emmy winner Joan Cusack (57, “Shameless”) slips into the role of Francine Bunda, a no less eccentric military woman.

The ten episodes of the second season “Homecoming” will be available from May 22nd on Prime Video. At first only in the original English version, the German dubbed version will follow later.

