Helen Mirren: She’s selling her beloved Hollywood property

by Hella Hoofdmann



Helen Mirren is looking for a buyer for her property in Hollywood – or rather a tenant first. Because it still depends on the many memories.

This place has great emotional significance for Helen Mirren, 76. The British actress and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, 76, bought the property in the hills of Hollywood in the 1980s – when the couple were still married. They only got married in 1997. “It was the first house we lived in together,” says Helen Mirren. Almost 1000 square meters, five bedrooms: a home that is as cozy as it is sophisticated. Now it’s on sale for almost 16 million euros. They bought it in 1986 for 1.27 million euros.

Helen Mirren: At first it is only rented out



It’s a breakup that Helen Mirren doesn’t find easy. She doesn’t really want to say goodbye yet, and her husband feels the same way. The couple has therefore decided not only to offer the villa for sale, but also to rent it for around 38,000 euros per month. Taylor Hackford: “So I can still hold on to this place that I love. On the other hand, it’s time to let someone else enjoy this special place.”

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford are celebrating their silver wedding anniversary next year. They have been in love ten years longer © David Livingston / Getty Images

Luxury property with a prominent history



In 1908, the luxury Mediterranean-style property was built for the silent film actor Dustin Farnum. Since then only artists have lived here. And they could really enjoy themselves! In addition to the main building, there is a 250 square meter guest house with three bedrooms on the 6.5 hectare site. The garage has space for five cars and there is another apartment above.

The property is as impressive from the inside as it is from the outside. The airy foyer is illuminated in the evening by an Art Deco style chandelier. The living room has a fireplace and French doors that lead onto one of the terraces. There is a lounge with a bar and a wood-paneled library. Of course, there is also a spacious kitchen – but Oscar winner Helen Mirren probably only rarely used it. “I hate cooking!” She once revealed. “That’s not my thing at all. Just shopping is a horror for me.”

Helen Mirren: “I love to dig in the dirt!”



The bustling Hollywood Boulevard is only a kilometer away, and yet the house at La Brea Terrace is in the middle of nature: The property, to which a winding private driveway leads up, borders on Runyon Canyon. This 160 hectare hiking area is one of the most popular excursion destinations in the area. Natalie Portman and Orlando Bloom also enjoy the panorama here.

But Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford never had to go to Runyon Canyon for the amazing view over Los Angeles – it’s also available from the hotel’s own pool. With green and white striped parasols, classic bathing loungers and fairy lights, the swimming area is reminiscent of films from the golden era of Hollywood. In the garden next door, Helen Mirren could let off steam to her heart’s content: “I love digging in the dirt! It’s extremely calming and meditative.”









She and her husband have often modernized this property, but without losing its character. They just love to breathe new life into old buildings. They have been renovating a property in Italy since buying it eleven years ago. The two of them currently live in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and enjoy the lake and the mountains there. When a bear isn’t sneaking across the terrace, like in spring, Helen Mirren can now also switch off there: “Then I almost forget our other houses.” At such moments, the pain of parting with Hollywood is easy to bear.

