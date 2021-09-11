For the new film: Leonardo DiCaprio and JLaw in a different look

You are hardly recognizable! In February it was announced that Jennifer Lawrence (30) will be in front of the camera for the new film “Don’t Look Up” this year. In autumn it was revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio (46) was also in Adam McKay‘s comedy will star. With some delay, filming for the new Netflix flick was finally able to start in November. A few days ago, Leo and Jen were spotted on the film set with completely new looks.

Report People According to the two actors were photographed with their suitcases by photographers on the platform of the South Station in Boston. The 46-year-old wore a beard, longer hair and glasses, as well as a plaid shirt, green jacket and jeans. The “Hunger Games“Actress surprised with red hair and short bangs. She too was dressed more casually with her mustard-yellow sweater, green bomber jacket and jeans.

In the film, the Hollywood stars play two astronomers who try to warn the public that an asteroid will destroy the earth. Meryl Streep (71), Ariana Grande (27) and Timothée Chalamet will also be seen alongside the two Oscar winners. “The cast of Adam McKays “Don’t Look Up” is absolutely iconic, “the official said Twitter– Netflix account.









Leonardo DiCaprio on the way to the set of “Don’t Look Up”

Jennifer Lawrence on her way to the set of “Don’t Look Up”

Jennifer Lawrence in December 2020

391 Definitely, I love them both!



