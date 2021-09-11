Saturday, September 11, 2021
First film role alongside John Malkovich

Schwarzenegger son Joseph Baena: First film role alongside John Malkovich

02/17/2021 10:00 p.m.

Joseph Baena follows in big footsteps: Just like dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, he wants to become a real Hollywood star and the 23-year-old seems to be on the right track.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena (23), who came from a long-standing affair with housekeeper Mildred Baena is taking off! You only have to look once to see that the 23-year-old and bodybuilder Arnie shares one passion above all: bodybuilding!

Anyone who thinks that the similarities stop here is wrong: Just like his father Schwarzenegger, Joseph is aiming for a Hollywood career: “That has always been my big dream,” he reveals in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Baena (@ projoe2)



