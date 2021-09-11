Schwarzenegger son Joseph Baena: First film role alongside John Malkovich

02/17/2021 10:00 p.m.

Joseph Baena follows in big footsteps: Just like dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, he wants to become a real Hollywood star and the 23-year-old seems to be on the right track.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena (23), who came from a long-standing affair with housekeeper Mildred Baena is taking off! You only have to look once to see that the 23-year-old and bodybuilder Arnie shares one passion above all: bodybuilding!

Anyone who thinks that the similarities stop here is wrong: Just like his father Schwarzenegger, Joseph is aiming for a Hollywood career: “That has always been my big dream,” he reveals in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Baena (@ projoe2)

Like father, like son

The 23-year-old works hard to turn his dream into reality: Joseph has been taking acting classes for four years. Not with anyone, but with the teacher who once taught Jack Nicholson and that seems to be paying off. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is currently in front of the camera for his first film.

In the science fiction comedy “The Chariot” he plays alongside John Malkovich: “Since I started, my passion for acting has only grown. And to be in front of the camera with a man who starred in my favorite movie ‘In the Line of Fire’ with Clint Eastwood is really a dream come true! ”Looks like Joseph will soon be following in Dad’s footsteps .









Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Baena (@ projoe2)

From the “little fat boy” to mega muscles

Visually, Joseph doesn’t have to hide behind the mountains of muscles of his famous father, because the 1.82 meter tall American convinces even with a steel body. A few years ago, however, it looked very different, as he now reveals. “I’ve been overweight for a long, long time. Until I joined the swimming team in 10th grade. Suddenly I became thinner, faster but also more muscular and stronger through strength training. Since then, fitness has been an important part of my life. ”And that is hard to miss. With iron discipline, the student at Pepperdine University has now trained himself to be the statue of a budding bodybuilder: “I put myself under pressure not to be lazy. I want to be successful in everything I do and I put 100 percent into it! “

This is how Joseph deals with comparisons

It goes without saying that Joseph is often compared to Papa Arnold on this career path. However, the 23-year-old knows how to deal with it: “My dad is my great inspiration, that’s right. But I just try to ignore the comparison. I just try to focus on myself, ”he explains in an interview. He’s a little proud of it, though, after all, Joseph keeps heating up the comparisons on his Instagram account by recreating the legendary poses of his famous father.

Work comes first

A well-trained body, a famous father and an aspiring Hollywood career are well received. Especially with the female fans and of course Joseph enjoys this attention: “It’s getting more and it’s really fun. I’m single, but of course totally focused on my work. But I like to read the news that comes in! ”He confesses. (AWAY)