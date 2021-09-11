Film highlights on TV today: “Never again sex with your ex” with Jason Segel

Today, Saturday, you can look forward to top-class TV shows with the finest cast: You can expect feature films with, among others, Jason Segel, Mark Wahlberg and Shia LaBeouf. You can look forward to the SciFi action film and the thriller of the day.

For today’s Saturday we have selected six beautiful films for you that will be shown in the Free TV will be broadcast: From 8:15 p.m., a SciFi action film and a thriller will be on the program. And if you’re primarily looking for star-studded films, today you can experience greats like Angela Bassett, Stephen Dorff, Nick Pilla, Michael Shannon and Branscombe Richmond. These are the feature film tips of the day.

Erotic comedy: “Never again sex with your ex” with Jason Segel and Kristen Bell (8:15 pm on ZDFneo)

After his girlfriend, actress Sarah Marshall, breaks up with him, Peter is heartbroken. To distract himself, he goes to a luxury resort in Hawaii. Unfortunately, he meets Sarah there, who is on vacation with her new boyfriend, British rock star Aldous Snow. The receptionist Rachel takes on Peters and changes his view of the previous relationship.

This comedy from Nicholas Stoller with Jason Segel as Peter Bretter, Kristen Bell as Sarah Marshall, Mila Kunis as Rachel Jansen, Russell Brand as Aldous Snow, Bill Hader as Brian Bretter and Paul Rudd as Chuck promises 105 minutes of heartwarming romance and tingling scenes.

romance: ⭐ eroticism: ⭐

Humorous SciFi action film: “Bumblebee” with Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena (8:15 pm on Sat.1)

The Transformer B-127 is sent to Earth by Optimus Prime in 1987 to build a base. Seriously wounded in a fight, he hides in the form of a VW Beetle in a junkyard in California. Shortly afterwards, the hobby mechanic Charlie found it there, who has just turned 18 and wants to bring the Beetle back into shape. The car comes to life in your garage.

This sci-fi action film by Travis Knight starring Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie Watson, John Cena as Agent Burns, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Memo, John Ortiz as Dr. Powell, Pamela Adlon as Sally Watson and Jason Drucker as Otis promises delicious humor, thrilling action, loving romance and gripping tension for 140 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Romantic thriller: “Boston” with Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Bacon (8:15 pm on Pro7)

A cinematic memorial to the tragedy in Boston with Mark Wahlberg as police officer Tommy Saunders: on Patriots Day, a marathon takes place every year in Boston. The event in 2013 will stay in people’s minds for a long time: an explosive attack on the home straight kills three people and injures hundreds. Saunders and his colleagues in the Boston Police Department set out to find the bombers.

This thriller from Peter Berg starring Mark Wahlberg as Tommy Saunders, Kevin Bacon as Special Agent Richard DesLauriers, John Goodman as Commissioner Ed Davis, JK Simmons as Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese, Michelle Monaghan as Carol Saunders and Rhet Kidd as Harrold promises rousing action for 165 minutes , heartwarming romance and nerve-wracking tension.









Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Action-packed SciFi action film: “Transformers” with Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox (10:35 pm on Sat.1)

Sam Witwicky buys his first own car. To his surprise, it has an enigmatic life of its own: It’s an Autobot – a giant alien robot that can transform itself into any shape. And he’s not the only one who landed on earth. Two huge robot races that have been bitterly at war against each other for decades now want to end this on earth.

This sci-fi action film from Michael Bay with Shia LaBeouf as Sam Witwicky, Megan Fox as Mikaela Banes, Josh Duhamel as US Army Rangers Captain William Lennox, Tyrese Gibson as US Air Force Technical Sergeant Robert Epps, John Turturro as Agent Seymour Simmons and Jon Voight Defense Secretary John Keller promises 170 minutes of delicious humor, thrilling action and nerve-wracking tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐

Romantic drama: “World Trade Center” with Nicolas Cage and Michael Peña (23:00 on Pro7)

September 11, 2001: When the two towers of the World Trade Center collapse, the two New York police officers John McLoughlin (Nicholas Cage) and Will Jimeno (Michael Peña) are seriously injured and buried under the rubble. While the rescuers search for survivors around the clock, the two buried men try not to lose heart.

This drama by Oliver Stone with Nicolas Cage as John McLoughlin, Michael Peña as Will Jimeno, Jay Hernandez as Dominick Pezzulo, Armando Riesco as Antonio Rodrigues, Jon Bernthal as Christopher Amoroso and Michael Shannon as Dave Karnes promises 155 minutes of loving romance and demanding action and terrifying tension.

claim: ⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Exciting thriller: “Escape from Alcatraz” with Clint Eastwood and Patrick McGoohan (01:10 on ARD)

Frank Morris, who has been sentenced to a long prison term for robbery, has already successfully escaped from various penal institutions and is therefore being taken to the prison island of Alcatraz. The high security facility built there is considered the safest of its time and is surrounded by a death strip, sharp cliffs and ice-cold water. Immediately after his arrival, it became clear to Morris that the conditions of detention in Alcatraz were particularly harsh.

This Don Siegel thriller starring Clint Eastwood as Frank Morris, Patrick McGoohan as prison manager, Roberts Blossom as Chester ‘Doc’ Dalton, Jack Thibeau as Clarence Anglin, Fred Ward as John Anglin and Paul Benjamin as English promises 105 minutes of rousing action and terrifying Tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐

