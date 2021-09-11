Eva Mendes shares rare details about her family life

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling keep their private lives out of the public eye. The actress is all the more delighting her fans with an interview in which she talks about her daughters.

It is not often that Eva Mendes, 46, gives insight into her private life. Together with long-term partner Ryan Gosling, 39, she has two daughters, Esmeralda, six, and Amada, four. Joint appearances on the red carpet? Nothing. And there are only a few shots from family outings.

Eva Mendes jokes about her daughters



During an interview with the “Sydney Morning Herald” the actress seemed to have been in a chatty mood. Like all parents, the famous power couple also spent some tough months in the corona lockdown. And that doesn’t always seem easy for Eva and Ryan either. “Sometimes it feels like Ryan and I are running a bed and breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests,” joked the 46-year-old when referring to her daughters.

The normal everyday family life



“We really feel like we’re working in a hotel and the guests are angry and bossy and demanding that food be brought to them,” explains Eva Mendes. “And when it’s time for them to go to bed, we’ll be left to clean up and talk about how they treated us that day!” Sounds a lot like Esmerelda and Amada have their celebrity parents under control pretty well. Just a completely normal family.

Eva Mendes Successful date with Ryan and the girls



22 images







Eva Mendes remains positive



The actress tries to stay positive despite the ups and downs that exist in every family during the corona crisis. “When we feel like we’re stuck in them like all parents do in these times, we remind ourselves that these are the good times because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now,” she explains.





Are you planning to return to the film world?



Eva Mendes has largely withdrawn from the world of film since the birth of her children. She was last seen in 2014 in the movie “Lost River”. She wanted to concentrate more on the children and admire the women who manage to reconcile children and jobs. “Fortunately, I have the option not to have to work, and I know how lucky I am to have this opportunity at all,” said Mendes. However, she does not rule out a return to work. “I’m so happy to have been able to brood my babies, but now that they are four and six I feel my ambitions are coming back,” she admits.

Sources used:Sydney Morning Herald, HollywoodLife

spg

Gala