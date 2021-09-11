Saturday, September 11, 2021
Ethereum: If You Had Invested $ 1,000 …

By Hasan Sheikh
Many well-known cryptocurrencies have made impressive progress in 2021. A name that rose more than 400% in 2021 is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Part of the rise in ratings could be due to the surge in non-fungible tokens.

What happened

Larva Labs started CryptoPunks on June 23, 2017. The NFT 10,000 series contained 24 × 24 pixel art images built on the Ethereum blockchain. The project wasn’t an early success, but it quickly became the standard among NFT collections, attracting investment from celebrities and investors and even Visa Inc (NYSE: V).




Invest $ 1,000

At the time the CryptoPunks launched, Ethereum was trading below $ 350. On June 23, 2017, Ethereum hit a high of $ 348.01.

If you had invested 1,000 in Ethereum on that historic day, you could have bought 2.8735 ETH. That 2017 investment would be worth $ 11,296.41 today, based on today’s Ethereum price of $ 3,931.24.

That would mean a return of over 992% in four years and two months. CryptoPunks have both Ethereum and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in 2021 and currently have a land price of 94.99 ETH, or around $ 359,510. Investing in one of these assets would have brought high returns at this point.

Image: Photo by Nick Chong on Unsplash / Courtesy of CryptoPunks

Should Visa Investors Sell Right Now? Or is it worth getting started?

How will Visa develop now? Is your money safe in this stock? You will find the answers to these questions and why you need to act now in the latest analysis of the Visa share.


