Emily Blunt’s children are not supposed to become actors

Emily Blunt, 37, doesn’t want her children to work in show business. With the director John Krasinski (40) the Briton has two daughters, Violet and Hazel, three and six years old. In everyday life, the “Mary Poppins” actress tries to combine work and private life. Most recently she worked with her husband on the film “A Quiet Place II”. But even if the cooperation is booming: your daughters want Emily not see on the screen.

Emily and John are both successful in show business. Opposite to The Sydney Morning Herald the 37-year-old now revealed that she doesn’t want her children to follow her example: “I think no matter which actor you ask: ‘Would you want your children to do the same?’, everyone would say ‘no’. You know how difficult, merciless, and damned personal it is.“

Nevertheless, she wants to support her children if they want to pursue the professional path of their parents: “If you are ready to step into the great unknown and not take it too personally, then I would support you. As a parent, I would of course be there for them. But I would be happy if you found something else. “

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in March 2020 in New York

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, 2020

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the “A Quiet Place” premiere in London

185 I think it’s good when a mother protects her children from potential dangers at work. 24 I think the children will be able to decide for themselves at some point.



