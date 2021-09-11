Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows mountains of muscles on his thighs

He saves everyone who is not up to three: Dwayne “The rock” Johnson (left) in 2017 in the film “Baywatch” alongside Zac Efron.

by Stefanie Monien (smo)



Los Angeles – It should be clear that as an action star he trains harder than the average pumper in the gym around the corner. But now Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) has posted a special photo from the gym he trusts. The picture, which has been on Johnson’s Instagram account since May 31, got more than three million likes – but it also polarizes.

Dwayne Johnson posts training photo

“The Rock” with massive thigh muscles

Fans roll over the net

The 1.96 meter giant posted the photo under the motto “Late night training”. It shows him in front of a lot of weight training equipment.



Dwayne wears a tank top with an eagle motif and the words “Iron Paradise” written on it. Thighs of unbelievable proportions protrude from his tight shorts.



Recommended editorial content At this point you will find relevant content from the external platform Instagram that complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.











I consent to external content from the external platform Instagram being displayed to me. Personal data can be transmitted to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.



The huge legs are a bit reminiscent of relief maps: Not only do the massive muscles protrude, but also veins that are almost as thick as a finger.











Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Exercising and Dieting





The good Dwayne is currently training for his villain role in the comic book adaptation “Black Adam”. For no other role in his career did he train as hard as this, he wrote. Strict diet, fitness training and of course muscle building should make him fit for scenes in which he will show his body.







Recommended editorial content At this point you will find relevant content from the external platform Glomex that supplements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.











I consent to external content from the external Glomex platform being displayed to me. Personal data can be transmitted to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.



The famous femur (Latin for thigh) is already celebrated – but also criticized – online. Praising comments like “Nothing but respect, brother” or “Okay, the photo drives me straight to the gym” as well as countless hearts and flames as “Like” were posted by his most ardent fans.



But there are also voices from others on the internet who ask themselves, for example, whether “he can still walk” or “that is actually healthy” and “less is more”.



You might also be interested in this video:

Either way, the muscle pack will make everyone else legs again on the big screen. Bets … ?! (smo)

